G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war

A draft declaration by leaders of the Group of 20 largest economies under discussion Tuesday echoes the condemnation of Russia's war on Ukraine by the United Nations, while acknowledging differing views among members. The statement seen Tuesday by The Associated Press "deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation" and "demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine," in reiterating the stance expressed in the UN General Assembly's March 2 resolution.

The G-20 draft statement also noted there were different views on the situation and sanctions against Russia. It also says G-20 was not the forum for resolving security issues. The careful wording of the statement reflects the tensions prevailing at the summit, which includes leaders from Russia and China as well as many other countries that have sought to hold a neutral stance on the conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)