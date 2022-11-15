Left Menu

Ethiopia's Abiy vows "honest" implementation of Tigray truce

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed on Tuesday "to implement honestly" a ceasefire agreement between his government and forces in Tigray, which he said was necessary to ensure peace proved sustainable. The truce signed Nov. 2 agreed to end two years of war that has devastated the Tigray region, killing thousands, displacing millions and threatening the unity of Africa's second-most populous nation.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 15:58 IST
Ethiopia's Abiy vows "honest" implementation of Tigray truce
Abiy Ahmed Image Credit: Twitter / Dr Abiy Ahmed Vision of Ethiopia
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed on Tuesday "to implement honestly" a ceasefire agreement between his government and forces in Tigray, which he said was necessary to ensure peace proved sustainable.

The truce signed Nov. 2 agreed to end two years of war that has devastated the Tigray region, killing thousands, displacing millions and threatening the unity of Africa's second-most populous nation. Abiy's government and representatives from Tigray on Saturday signed a further deal for implementing the ceasefire.

"We have moved one step forward. We have discussed, agreed and signed. The next thing expected from us will be to implement honestly what we have promised to make the peace sustainable," Abiy told Ethiopia's national parliament after hearing questions from lawmakers. The comments were his first on the truce since he issued a statement on Nov. 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022