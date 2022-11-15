Left Menu

Rajasthan ATS and SOG begin probe into Udaipur train track blast on CM Gehlot's orders

The anti-terrorist squad and special operations group of Rajasthan Police on Tuesday began its probe into the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track blast following directions from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.In a late-night meeting with Home department officials on Monday, Gehlot directed that the incident be investigated by the anti-terrorist squad ATS and the special operations group SOG.A team led by Additional Director General of Police ATS-SOG Ashok Rathore reached the spot and spoke to local police and intelligence officers.

The anti-terrorist squad and special operations group of Rajasthan Police on Tuesday began its probe into the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track blast following directions from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

In a late-night meeting with Home department officials on Monday, Gehlot directed that the incident be investigated by the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) and the special operations group (SOG).

A team led by Additional Director General of Police (ATS-SOG) Ashok Rathore reached the spot and spoke to local police and intelligence officers. Rathore told reporters that the scope of the investigation was discussed on the spot and a detailed discussion would be held. The explosion occurred on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track at a bridge between Jawar and Khawar Chanda under the Ajmer Division of the North Western Railway in Udaipur district in the early hours of Sunday.

Teams of the National Investigation Agency and the National Security Guard visited the site of the explosion on Monday and collected evidence.

Police sources said the case is being probed from all angles, including that of terrorism and Naxalism. The track was restored on Monday.

A North Western Railway spokesperson had on Monday said in Jaipur that an ATS team gave the site clearance at 11 pm on Sunday, following which railway engineers repaired the track and declared it fit for train movement at 3.30 am.

After the track was restored, the Asarwar-Udaipur Express was operated and it reached the Udaipur railway station at 12.30 pm, he said.

