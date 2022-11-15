Saudi foreign direct investment inflows down 85% in second quarter
Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 18:11 IST
Saudi Arabia recorded second-quarter foreign direct investment (FDI) flows down 85% year on year, an investment ministry report showed on Tuesday.
The FDI inflows were at 7.9 billion riyals ($2.1 billion) in the second quarter, compared with about 51.9 billion riyals in the same period last year. ($1 = 3.7580 riyals)
Also Read: Saudi Arabia records budget surplus of more than 14 bln riyals in Q3/22
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
Advertisement