Saudi foreign direct investment inflows down 85% in second quarter

Saudi Arabia recorded second-quarter foreign direct investment (FDI) flows down 85% year on year, an investment ministry report showed on Tuesday.

The FDI inflows were at 7.9 billion riyals ($2.1 billion) in the second quarter, compared with about 51.9 billion riyals in the same period last year. ($1 = 3.7580 riyals)

