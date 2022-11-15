UP: Woman's mutilated body found in well in Azamgarh

The body of an unidentified woman, chopped into several pieces, was found in a well here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident came to light after some locals discovered the body in a well outside the Paschimti village and informed police, they said.

Following this, a forensic team and a dog squad were called in for investigation, they said.

This comes in the wake of a similar incident reported in Delhi where a 28-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence before dumping them across the city over several days. The woman has not been identified yet, they said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem. Superintendent of Police, Anurag Arya said the forensic team is engaged in the investigation and further details about the case will be revealed soon.

