Madras HC nod for commencing classes in TN school

The same might be continued and extended to other classes on seeing the response.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 18:50 IST
Chennai, Nov. 15(PTI): The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted permission to the authorities concerned to reopen the ill-fated school, where a 17 year old girl allegedly died by suicide on July 13 and witnessed violence in Kallakurichi district, to commence regular classes for classes 11 to 12.

Justice R Suresh Kumar showed the green signal, while passing further interim orders on the petition from Latha Educational Trust, which was running the school in question.

When the matter came up today, Additional Advocate-General S Silambannan told the judge that the school management carried out the repair and renovation work as suggested by the District Collector.

Petitioner's counsel submitted that the management has taken all steps to reopen the school and commence the classes. Most of the students were reluctant to attend online classes, he added.

The judge said that the classes might be permitted on a trial basis for a month. The same might be continued and extended to other classes on seeing the response. The school management might approach the local police for protection, he added and adjourned the case till November 21.

