Kyiv mayor: two residential buildings hit in missile strike on Ukraine's capital
Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 19:14 IST
Two residential buildings were hit during a Russian missile strike on Kyiv on Tuesday, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko, citing preliminary information, wrote on the Telegram messaging app that medics were on the scene in central Kyiv and that several missiles had also been shot down.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
