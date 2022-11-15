Left Menu

UK foreign minister: don't yet see route through N. Ireland protocol issues

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-11-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Tuesday he did not yet see a route for the resolution of problems with post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.

Cleverly told a committee of lawmakers that while there was a better atmosphere around talks with the European Union on the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, it would not be easy to address all the issues.

"I don't yet see a route through that. We're still looking and if we can find one I'm very, very happy to, but those concerns are there," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

