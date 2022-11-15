UK foreign minister: don't yet see route through N. Ireland protocol issues
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-11-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 20:04 IST
British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Tuesday he did not yet see a route for the resolution of problems with post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.
Cleverly told a committee of lawmakers that while there was a better atmosphere around talks with the European Union on the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, it would not be easy to address all the issues.
"I don't yet see a route through that. We're still looking and if we can find one I'm very, very happy to, but those concerns are there," he said.
