Will try to facilitate central agency probe in Bajrang Dal activist's killing: Union minister

Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Tuesday met the family members of Bajrang Dal activist Kamaldev Giri, who was killed in bomb attack last week, and assured them that he would try to facilitate a probe by a central investigative agency in the case.

The minister, who was on a visit to the district, also said that the administration must take necessary measures to ensure that perpetrators are punished.

Giri's family members and supporters, during the meeting, submitted a memorandum to the Union minister of state for railways, seeking justice for him and also claiming that a conspiracy was hatched to murder him.

The memorandum also stated that the Bajrang Dal activist had pleaded with the district administration for security but in vain.

Giri, who also headed local outfit 'Giriraj Sena', died on Saturday after unidentified miscreants hurled a bomb at him at Bharat Bhawan Chowk, the main thoroughfare of Chakradharpur town.

Earlier in the day, supporters and relatives of Giri had gathered for a condolence meet at Pawan Chowk here, despite the prohibitory orders under Sec 144 CrPC in place in Chakradharpur, prompting the police to drive them away, officials said.

Shops, markets and business establishments remained closed here for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, but the ''situation is well within control'', sub-divisional officer Reena Hansda said.

''A group of people, mostly supporters and relatives of the Bajrang Dal activist, came out on the streets at Pawan Chowk to hold a condolence meeting. They were reminded that prohibitory orders were in place and such gatherings were not allowed,” Hansda said, adding that ''mild force'' was used by the police to disperse them.

Clashes had broken out at Pawan Chowk between two groups of people on Sunday, notwithstanding the prohibitory orders, when Giri’s body was being taken for cremation by his supporters.

A 15-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), with Chakradharpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kapil Chaudhary as its head, has been formed to probe the killing and arrest the accused.

Several rightwing organisations had on Monday called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh in West Singhbhum district, seeking immediate action against the accused.

Agitators had demonstrated by burning tyres at important junctions in the district.

