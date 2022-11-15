Racket smuggling grains from godowns busted in Goa; 6 held, 2 civil supplies officials suspended

Goa Crime Branch on Tuesday busted an inter-state racket involved in smuggling grains from godowns of the state Civil Supplies Department and arrested six persons, an official said. After the expose, the state government suspended two officials of the department. A truck and a rickshaw loaded with foodgrains were impounded by the Crime Branch, the official said. State Civil Supplies Minister Ravi Naik told reporters that an inspector and a godown keeper were suspended for their alleged involvement in the racket.

A detailed report is awaited, he added.

