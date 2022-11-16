Russia's defence ministry denies Russian missiles struck Polish territory

Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday denied reports that Russian missiles had hit Polish territory, describing them as "a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation".

It added in a statement: "No strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were made by Russian means of destruction." Wreckage reportedly found at the scene "has nothing to do with Russian weapons", it said.

