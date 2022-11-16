Russia's defence ministry denies Russian missiles struck Polish territory
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 01:36 IST
Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday denied reports that Russian missiles had hit Polish territory, describing them as "a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation".
It added in a statement: "No strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were made by Russian means of destruction." Wreckage reportedly found at the scene "has nothing to do with Russian weapons", it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Grain ships leave Ukrainian ports
Three more ships leave Ukrainian ports under deal despite Russian suspension
Head of state-run Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz quits
Ukrainian volunteers make 'trench candles' for troops from tin cans
EU to help Ukrainian energy sector targeted by Russian attacks