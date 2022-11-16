U.S.'s Blinken speaks to Ukraine counterpart on Poland blasts
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 09:18 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, about assessments of the blasts in Poland, the state department said in a statement on Wednesday.
He pledged to remain closely co-ordinated and affirmed the United States would "continue to work closely with allies and partners to provide Ukraine what it needs to defend itself".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
