U.S.'s Blinken speaks to Ukraine counterpart on Poland blasts

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, about assessments of the blasts in Poland, the state department said in a statement on Wednesday.

He pledged to remain closely co-ordinated and affirmed the United States would "continue to work closely with allies and partners to provide Ukraine what it needs to defend itself".

