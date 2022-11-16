Turkey's Erdogan hopes Russia-Ukraine grain deal will be extended by a year
Reuters | Bali | Updated: 16-11-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 11:40 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he believed the U.N.-brokered grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine will be extended beyond its Nov. 19 deadline, adding that Ankara is making efforts to extend it by a year.
Speaking at a news conference at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Erdogan said talks about extending the deal were ongoing, adding that the deal was important for the world.
