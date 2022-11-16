Scholz calls for Poland missile strike probe

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday a missile strike in eastern Poland near the Ukrainian border, in which two people were killed, should be fully investigated before conclusions are drawn.

In his closing statement following the G20 summit in Bali, Scholz called it a positive sign that the United States had offered to assist Poland with the probe.

Scholz welcomed the clear language found at the summit to condemn the war in Ukraine, adding: "The Russian president is almost alone in the world with his policy."

