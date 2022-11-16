Left Menu

Absconding criminal arrested by Delhi Crime Branch

Accused Jafru, who was declared Proclaimed Offender in a murder case, was held in Mewat region, they said, adding that some locals also resisted his arrest.Police said Jafru was previously involved in eight cases, including that of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and kidnapping for ransom among others.Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police Crime said the police team reached the Goverdhan police station area in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura and with the help of technical and human surveillance, they learned about the exact location of the fugitive.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 15:23 IST
Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a 35-year-old Mewat-based alleged criminal who had been absconding since 2016, officials said on Wednesday. Accused Jafru, who was declared ''Proclaimed Offender'' in a murder case, was held in Mewat region, they said, adding that some locals also resisted his arrest.

Police said Jafru was previously involved in eight cases, including that of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and kidnapping for ransom among others.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) said the police team reached the Goverdhan police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and with the help of technical and human surveillance, they learned about the exact location of the fugitive. After reaching the spot, police surrounded the accused despite resistance from the people in his native village of Devsaras in Mathura. On October 27, 2016, the body of a 28-year-old Shakir with a bullet injury on his neck was found in the Jain Colony area in Harsh Vihar here, Yadav said. According to police, during an investigation, it was revealed that Jafru had a rivalry with Shakir and he had hired his friend Banne Singh alias Baniya to kill him, police said. Later, Baniya was arrested along with his three associates but the main conspirator Jafru was at large for the last six years, police added.

