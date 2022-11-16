UK deputy PM Raab refers himself for probe into two complaints against him
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 15:40 IST
Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that he has requested an independent investigation into two formal complaints that have been made against him.
"I have written to the Prime Minister to request an independent investigation into two formal complaints that have been made against me," Raab said on Twitter. "I look forward to addressing these complaints."
