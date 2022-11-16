UK prosecutors authorise more charges against actor Spacey for sexual assault
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 15:41 IST
Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised additional charges against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004, it said on Wednesday.
The CPS said it had also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
