Left Menu

Heroin, poppy husk worth Rs 800 crore destroyed in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-11-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 16:03 IST
Heroin, poppy husk worth Rs 800 crore destroyed in Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 150 kg heroin and 11 quintals of poppy husk worth Rs 800 crore in the international market were destroyed in Amritsar, police said on Wednesday.

The drugs were burned in a furnace and the process was completed by a high-level drug disposal committee under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police (Counter Intelligence) Rakesh Agrawal, they said.

Other members of the high-level drug disposal committee such as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann and AIG SSOC, Fazilka, Lakhbir Singh were also present, a Punjab Police spokesperson said.

''The case properties of drug cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 at SSOC, Amritsar and Fazilka, were destroyed at Khanna Paper Mill, Amritsar, on Tuesday,'' the spokesperson said.

Apart from this, the disposal certificate for 40.5-kg opium was also issued by a range-level drug disposal committee for depositing it in Government Opium and Alkaloid Works in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022