Man sent to jail for 20 years for kidnap, rape of minor girl

A local POCSO court here sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl.Special Judge Tara Agarwal held Vikas Saini, who lived in a rented accommodation at Bais Godam, guilty of the crime and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-11-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 16:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local POCSO court here sentenced a man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl.

Special Judge Tara Agarwal held Vikas Saini, who lived in a rented accommodation at Bais Godam, guilty of the crime and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him. Special Public Prosecutor Rakesh Mehrishi said Saini kidnapped his landlord's 14-year-old daughter in December 2021. Police investigations revealed that Saini had taken the girl to Delhi where he raped her at a hotel. He then took her to Lucknow, Haridwar, Chandigarh and Shimla, Mehrishi said. Forensic evidence and statements from the witnesses proved Saini guilty, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

