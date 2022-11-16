Man sent to jail for 20 years for kidnap, rape of minor girl
A local POCSO court here sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl.Special Judge Tara Agarwal held Vikas Saini, who lived in a rented accommodation at Bais Godam, guilty of the crime and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.
- Country:
- India
A local POCSO court here sentenced a man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl.
Special Judge Tara Agarwal held Vikas Saini, who lived in a rented accommodation at Bais Godam, guilty of the crime and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him. Special Public Prosecutor Rakesh Mehrishi said Saini kidnapped his landlord's 14-year-old daughter in December 2021. Police investigations revealed that Saini had taken the girl to Delhi where he raped her at a hotel. He then took her to Lucknow, Haridwar, Chandigarh and Shimla, Mehrishi said. Forensic evidence and statements from the witnesses proved Saini guilty, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandigarh
- Lucknow
- Haridwar
- Rakesh Mehrishi
- POCSO
- Delhi
- Mehrishi
- Shimla
- Tara Agarwal
- Saini
- Vikas Saini
ALSO READ
Northeast Delhi violence: Court acquits man accused of rioting, arson giving benefit of doubt
Morbi bridge collapse result of massive corruption, I pray for the victims: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi HC upholds life term to stalker for murder of DU student in 2011
BJP struggling in Gujarat because AAP is there to challenge it in upcoming polls: Delhi CM Kejriwal.
Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat result of massive corruption: Delhi CM Kejriwal