Man sent to jail for 20 years for kidnap, rape of minor girl

A local POCSO court here sentenced a man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl.

Special Judge Tara Agarwal held Vikas Saini, who lived in a rented accommodation at Bais Godam, guilty of the crime and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him. Special Public Prosecutor Rakesh Mehrishi said Saini kidnapped his landlord's 14-year-old daughter in December 2021. Police investigations revealed that Saini had taken the girl to Delhi where he raped her at a hotel. He then took her to Lucknow, Haridwar, Chandigarh and Shimla, Mehrishi said. Forensic evidence and statements from the witnesses proved Saini guilty, he added.

