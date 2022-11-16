Egypt's COP27 presidency welcomes G20 declaration on climate
Egypt's COP27 presidency special representative welcomed on Wednesday commitments made by G20 nations at a summit in Indonesia, saying their final declaration contained many promising aspects.
"There are very strong elements and commitments, and reiterations of previous commitments," ambassador Wael Aboulmagd told a news conference. "We welcome it, obviously."
