Sunak, Modi look forward to UK-India trade deal in meeting at G20
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 17:26 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi discussed a trade deal between the two nations when they met at the G20 summit in Indonesia, Sunak's office said on Wednesday.
"They looked forward to the agreement of a UK-India free trade deal, which has the potential to unlock investment and increase jobs in both our countries, as well as expanding our deep cultural links," Sunak's office said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
