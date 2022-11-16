UK maritime authorities say investigation into reports of Oman incident ongoing

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday an investigation was ongoing after reports that a tanker had been hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman.

"UKMTO are aware of reports of an incident in the Gulf of Oman/Arabian Sea, investigations are ongoing. Vessel and crew are safe," it said on its website.

Israeli-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping said earlier on Wednesday that a tanker had been hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman on Tuesday. UKMTO, part of Britain's Royal Navy, issued the brief update in an advisory notice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)