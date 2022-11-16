Left Menu

UK maritime authorities say investigation into reports of Oman incident ongoing

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 17:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UK_MTO)
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday an investigation was ongoing after reports that a tanker had been hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman.

"UKMTO are aware of reports of an incident in the Gulf of Oman/Arabian Sea, investigations are ongoing. Vessel and crew are safe," it said on its website.

Israeli-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping said earlier on Wednesday that a tanker had been hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman on Tuesday. UKMTO, part of Britain's Royal Navy, issued the brief update in an advisory notice.

