Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Poland says missile that killed two probably Ukrainian air defence

A missile that hit Poland killing two people was probably a Ukrainian air defence missile and there was no evidence to suggest the incident was an intentional attack by Russia, Poland's President Andrzej Duda said. MISSILE ATTACK

* NATO said there was no indication the explosion in eastern Poland was a deliberate attack or that Russia is preparing offensive military actions against NATO but added that Moscow bore ultimate responsibility for the blast. * Poland is still analyzing the possibility of launching the NATO Article 4 procedure, but it seems it may not be necessary to use that measure, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said earlier, a day after the two people were killed in South-East Poland.

* NATO ambassadors held an emergency meeting to discuss the missile that hit Poland, with at least two alliance members calling for steps to strengthen air defence on the military alliance's eastern wing. * Establishing a no-fly zone would pose a threat of direct confrontation between Russia and NATO, a German government spokesperson said after the missile blast in Poland.

* Italy believes it does not make much difference if the missile that caused a deadly explosion in Poland was not Russian, because Moscow is still to blame for attacking infrastructure in Ukraine, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said. FIGHTING

* Power was fully restored in seven Ukrainian regions, including in the capital Kyiv, less that 24 hours after a Russian missile barrage on energy infrastructure across the country that Kyiv said was the heaviest wave of strikes so far. * Ukrainian officials are not considering evacuating cities after the Russian missile barrage that left millions without power, a senior official said.

* Following the withdrawal of Russian security forces from Kherson, residents have given Reuters accounts of abuses. GRAIN

* Russia spoke in favour of extending the Black Sea grain deal at this week's G20 summit in Bali, as long as more grain was sent to countries in the greatest need, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Russia's state-run RT news channel. * United Nations Secretary-General Guterres had a "very frank and open discussion" on the Black Sea grain deal with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov at the G20, the United Nations said.

DIPLOMACY * French President Emmanuel Macron said G20 leaders agreed to push Russia towards de-escalation in the Ukraine conflict and expressed hope China could play a bigger mediation role in the coming months.

