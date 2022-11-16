Left Menu

Arrest warrant against Union minister Nisith Pramanik in 2009 jewellery theft case

A court in Alipurduar has issued an arrest warrant against Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik in connection with thefts at two jewellery stores 13 years ago. Along with the minister, the warrant of arrest was also issued against another accused on November 11.

PTI | Alipurduar | Updated: 16-11-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 18:35 IST
A court in Alipurduar has issued an arrest warrant against Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik in connection with thefts at two jewellery stores 13 years ago. The hearing of the case was conducted at the judicial magistrate’s court and no lawyer representing the minister, also a BJP MP, was present at the court when the warrant was issued. Along with the minister, the warrant of arrest was also issued against another accused on November 11. Pramanik’s lawyer Dulal Ghosh did not disclose their next legal move. The incidents of theft had taken place at jewellery shops near Alipurduar railway station and Birpara in 2009. Public prosecutor Jahar Majumdar told PTI on Wednesday that the matter was transferred from a special MP/MLA court in North 24 Parganas district to the Alipurduar court on the directions of the Calcutta High Court. Pramanik is a resident of Dinhata town near the Bangladesh border in north Bengal. The minister, who was elected in 2019 to the Lok Sabha for the first time, had joined the saffron party in February 2019. He was earlier with the Trinamool Congress before being expelled for alleged anti-party activities. When contacted, Alipurduar Superintendent of Police refused to comment.

