Ukraine seeks access to site of blast in Poland

Ukraine wants access to the site of an explosion in eastern Poland which Western officials say was probably caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, a senior Ukrainian defence official said on Wednesday.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said Ukraine wanted a joint study of Tuesday's incident with its partners and to see the information that provided the basis for its allies' conclusions. Kyiv is "completely open to a comprehensive study of the situation," he wrote on the council's official Facebook page.

Danilov also said Ukraine has evidence of a "Russian trace" in the incident and echoed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in blaming Russia's "missile terror". Danilov provided no details of what evidence he was citing. Earlier on Wednesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the blast, which killed two people, was probably caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile but that Russia was ultimately responsible because it started the war in Ukraine.

