Saudi crown prince arrives in Seoul - state news agency
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-11-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 23:37 IST
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in South Korea, state news agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.
He was received by the South Korean prime minister in the capital Seoul, it added.
