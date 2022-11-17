Left Menu

Sudanese official says 48 killed in tribal clashes in Darfur

PTI | Khartoum | Updated: 17-11-2022 06:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 06:46 IST
Sudanese official says 48 killed in tribal clashes in Darfur
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Tribal clashes in Sudan's restive Darfur region killed at least 48 people last week, a refugee official said Wednesday, the latest round of inter-communal violence to hit Sudan's neglected peripheries.

The fighting is the first reported large-scale tribal violence in Darfur since August — even as eruptions of tribal clashes over the past months have killed more than 350 people in Sudan's southern Blue Nile province.

The clashes between the Misseriya and the Rezeigat tribesmen erupted near the village of Juguma in Central Darfur last Wednesday, following an armed robbery, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA.

Some 24 of the victims were killed on Saturday, after unknown gunmen opened fire on people trying to mediate the conflict, OCHA said. Adam Regal, a spokesman for a local organisation that helps run refugee camps in Darfur, told The Associated Press that the death toll from last week's clashes is likely higher. The increase in violence across the south and west of Sudan comes as the country's ruling generals and the main factions of the sprawling pro-democracy movement are engaged in internationally backed trying o revive the country's democratic transition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022