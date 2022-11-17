Russian ammonia exports not agreed yet under Black Sea grain deal extension - source
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-11-2022
The export of Russian ammonia via a pipeline to the Black Sea is not yet agreed as part of the renewal of the Black Sea grain deal, a source familiar with discussions told Reuters.
Negotiations are continuing on the issue of Russian ammonia exports, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, told Reuters.
