MCD polls: AAP promises cow shelters, campaign for street dogs' adoption, monkey rehabilitation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 14:19 IST
Establishing cow shelters, running a campaign for adoption of street dogs, rehabilitating monkeys in their natural habitat-- are some of the steps the AAP intends to undertake if voted to power in the MCD.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal had earlier this month launched the party's 10 guarantees for the December 4 MCD polls and one of them pertained to freeing Delhi's streets of the menace of stray animals.

Talking about the roadmap for it, the party's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said Thursday that they will start a campaign ''Be Indian, Adopt Indian'' for adoption of Indian breeds of dogs.

''We will encourage NGOs to adopt stray dogs and we will fund the expenses of bringing up of those dogs. Individuals will also be encouraged to come forward and adopt Indian breeds,'' he said during a press conference.

The Greater Kailash MLA said that monkey menace is another big issue.

''In almost all the areas of South Delhi, people are troubled by monkeys, who enter water tanks to take bath, come in the houses, open the fridge and take away food items and even attack small children. We will ensure that they are rehabilitated to their natural habitat, if we are voted to power in the MCD. One such natural habitat is at Asola,'' he said.

Next, he spoke about how stray cows are often seen around dumpyards eating garbage.

''Their place is not there. They are supposed to be fed green fodder and for it, we will set up gowshalas with modern technology so that they are taken care of,'' he said.

Bhardwaj was also asked about the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) questioning party MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi on Thursday in connection with poll ticket bribery case.

''The ACB should carry out a neutral investigation. The guilty should not be spared,'' he said.

On Tuesday, ACB arrested Tripathi's brother-in-law and his two associates for allegedly demanding Rs 90 lakh as bribe for giving ticket to AAP worker's wife in the civic polls.

A senior ACB official said that AAP MLA Tripathi was summoned by the department. He was asked to appear at 11 am and he has joined the probe today and is being questioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

