COP27 deal still needs "tremendous amount of work" - EU's Timmermans

A tremendous amount of work is needed to turn a draft COP27 text into something all parties can agree on, European Union Climate Policy Chief Frans Timmermans told Reuters on Thursday. "The cover text still needs a tremendous amount of work.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 14:50 IST
Frans Timmermans Image Credit: Flickr
A tremendous amount of work is needed to turn a draft COP27 text into something all parties can agree on, European Union Climate Policy Chief Frans Timmermans told Reuters on Thursday. "The cover text still needs a tremendous amount of work. We are not in a position to say that this is enough common ground that we could agree upon," he said at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit.

"So, we will continue the discussions and will give our input and hope that we can find this common ground before the end of the COP." The U.N. climate agency earlier published the first draft of a hoped-for final agreement from the summit, repeating many of last year's goals while leaving contentious issues still to be resolved.

