Left Menu

Family of Egyptian-British activist hope to visit him in jail

Relatives of Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah went to his jail outside Cairo on Thursday, hoping to see him for the first time since his protest against conditions in prison drew the attention of world leaders at a climate summit in Egypt.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-11-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 14:54 IST
Family of Egyptian-British activist hope to visit him in jail
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Relatives of Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah went to his jail outside Cairo on Thursday, hoping to see him for the first time since his protest against conditions in prison drew the attention of world leaders at a climate summit in Egypt. His family said this week he had broken a hunger strike, which he first launched in April and then escalated at the start of the COP27 climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden raised his case with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during the talks. Family members including his mother, aunt and sister headed to Wadi al-Natrun jail northwest of Cairo for a regular monthly visit on Thursday, the day before his 41st birthday.

"I'm sure we will visit him, there's no issue there," his mother Laila Soueif told Reuters. "It's just a matter of what I will discover when I visit, what state Alaa will be in." An activist and blogger who rose to prominence in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak, Abd el-Fattah became a symbol for the tens of thousands of Egyptians - from liberals to Islamists - who were swept up in later crackdowns.

In protest against his detention and treatment in prison, Abd el-Fattah began a hunger strike on April 2. He had recently obtained British citizenship, a move his family hoped would help secure his release and draw attention to the plight of other prisoners. In a rare official statement on the case, Egypt's public prosecution said last week his condition was good, shortly after his family reported being told by prison authorities that medical intervention had been carried out to sustain him.

Sisi, who led the military overthrow of Egypt's first democratically elected president in 2013 after huge national protests against the government, says security and stability are paramount and denies there are political prisoners in Egypt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022