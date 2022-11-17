Left Menu

COP27: Developing nations demand climate damage fund, say anything less is a betrayal

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 16:40 IST
The COP27 climate summit in Egypt must establish a fund to help countries recover from the damage caused by climate disasters, ministers representing developing nations said on Thursday.

"Anything less than establishing a loss and damage fund at this COP is a betrayal of the people who are working so hard to clean up this environment, and the people fighting for humanity," said Molwyn Joseph, Antigua and Barbuda's environment minister.

He was speaking at a news conference of leaders of groups representing developing countries in the U.N. climate talks. Antigua and Barbuda represent a bloc of small island states.

