Three-storey house illegally built on govt land by suspected smuggler demolished in Faridabad
A three-storey home built on illegally occupied civic land by suspected drug smuggler Angoori Devi was demolished on Thursday, police said.The demolition was part of an ongoing drive against properties of criminals bought from proceeds of crime, they said.
- Country:
- India
A three-storey home built on illegally occupied civic land by suspected drug smuggler Angoori Devi was demolished on Thursday, police said.
The demolition was part of an ongoing drive against properties of criminals bought from proceeds of crime, they said. Following an order by Deputy Commissioner Vikram Kumar, a joint team of police and the administration led by DCP (Ballabhgarh) Kushal Singh in Nawlu Colony. Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh said the three-storey house, constructed by Angoori Devi on Municipal Corporation of Faridabad land, was demolished.
''Angoori Devi had been active in the illegal drugs trade for the past 16 years. Eight cases of drug smuggling are registered against her,'' Singh said.
Angoori Devi's husband works at a dhaba in Prithla village while her elder son works as a gardener. She was earlier served a notice by the civic body.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Security forces seize 8 IEDs in J'khand's West Singhbhum
EOW to probe charges against firm owned by wife of ex-U'khand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat's aide
Former ED director Karnal Singh launches law firm in Delhi
Dabolim and Mopa airports in Goa to function simultaneously: Union minister V K Singh
Waiting for role in Samajwadi Party, following ideals of Mulayam Singh Yadav: Shivpal