Russia says it will 'examine' Dutch court's position on MH17
In a briefing in Moscow on Thursday, Deputy Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ivan Nechaev told reporters: "We will study this decision because in all these issues, every nuance matters.
Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday it would "examine" the opinion of a Dutch court which said that a Malaysian airliner was shot down in 2014 by a Russian-made missile.
The Dutch court also said Russia had "overall control" of separatist forces in eastern Ukraine at the time the plane was shot down. In a briefing in Moscow on Thursday, Deputy Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ivan Nechaev told reporters: "We will study this decision because in all these issues, every nuance matters. After studying the legal document, we will probably then be ready to offer a comment."
Moscow has repeatedly denied responsibility for the downing of MH17, which was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014.
