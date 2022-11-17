Left Menu

Dutch court convicts three men for MH17 downing and acquits one

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 17-11-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 19:54 IST
A Dutch court on Thursday convicted three suspects of murder for their role in shooting down Malaysia Airlines passenger flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 and acquitted one.

The convicted men, two Russian former intelligence officers and a Ukrainian separatist leader, were found guilty of downing the plane and killing all 298 people on board.

The fourth suspect on trial was acquitted.

