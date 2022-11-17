Nepal's CEC assures 'free, fair and peaceful polls' on November 20

Nepal's election commission on Thursday announced a raft of measures, including bolstering security at polling stations, air patrolling and closing the Nepal-India border to ensure a ''free, fair and peaceful'' general election on Sunday. Voting for the twin elections -- parliamentary and provincial assemblies -- in Nepal will take place in a single phase on November 20. More than 17.9 million people are eligible to vote in seven provinces across the country. Out of a total of 275 members of the federal Parliament, 165 will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportionate method. Similarly, out of a total of 550 members of the Provincial Assembly, 330 will be elected directly and 220 will be elected through a proportionate method.

''All preparations for the November 20 elections have been completed. The polling officers, junior staff and security people have already reached all the polling stations and polling centres,'' Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya told PTI. Thapaliya said security mechanisms will be mobilised as per needs and the security personnel have been kept on vigil to prevent any untoward incidents. ''Now we are waiting for the voters to come to the polling booths to cast their votes on November 20,'' he said. ''The elections will be conducted peacefully in a free, fair and peaceful manner,'' the CEC said. ''We call upon all citizens to cast their votes freely without any fear or influence,'' he said at a press conference. The silent period will begin from midnight on Thursday, following which campaigning, rallies or political meetings will be permitted. ''Any one violating the code will be fined Rs 25,000,'' he said. Nepal's Election Commission has announced a raft of measures to ensure the elections are conducted without any incident. These include shutting the Nepal-India border, enforcing air patrolling and setting up a three-tier security at polling stations. The Election Commission will be mobilising 276,000 staff for conducting the election and some 300,000 security personnel have also been deployed. ''Nepal-India borders have already been closed from Thursday in view of the elections, and will resume only after the voting concludes.'' he added. Additionally, Chief Election Commissioners from India, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Maldives will be arriving as international observers, Election Commission spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Poudyal said. India's Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will be leading a delegation of ECI officials as state guests in Nepal from November 18 to 22, the poll panel said in New Delhi on Thursday. Kumar would be visiting polling stations in Kathmandu and nearby areas. Political observers closely watching the November 20 elections, have predicted a hung parliament and a government that is unlikely to provide much-needed political stability in Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)