CAG plays critical role in ensuring fiscal discipline of states: LS Speaker Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said CAG plays a critical role in ensuring fiscal discipline of states, asserting that effective and efficient use of public money is the aim of both the Parliament and the government. Underlining that CAG has an outsider viewpoint while assessing the working of the government, Birla said it leads to financial savings and efficient planning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said CAG plays a critical role in ensuring fiscal discipline of states, asserting that effective and efficient use of public money is the aim of both the Parliament and the government. Stating that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is among the most effective and prestigious audit institutions in the world, Birla said the discussions and positive suggestions on CAG reports within the House and in parliamentary committees strengthen nation's democracy. Addressing the valedictory session of Audit Day and auditors’ conference here, Birla said a CAG report is discussed in the House going beyond party lines and decisions are taken in the interest of the nation.

''CAG has critical role in ensuring fiscal discipline of states. It assures all stakeholders that government funds are being used efficiently and for the intended purpose only,'' Birla said in a statement issued by Lok Sabha Secretariat. Underlining that CAG has an outsider viewpoint while assessing the working of the government, Birla said it leads to financial savings and efficient planning. Regarding the increasing role of CAG in the changing scenario, Birla observed that the importance of its reports and the relevance of audit have increased in the country. He also said that CAG has an outsider viewpoint while assessing the working of the government, which leads to financial savings and efficient planning.

