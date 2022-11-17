Israeli president Herzog plans visit to Bahrain

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will travel to Bahrain next month, his office said on Thursday, adding that it will be the first visit to the Gulf country by an Israeli head of state.

"The president will visit the capital, Manama, where he will meet with the king, government officials and Jewish community members," said a statement from Herzog's office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)