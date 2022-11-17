Left Menu

1 arrested for beating man, urinating on face after video goes viral

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:16 IST
1 arrested for beating man, urinating on face after video goes viral
  • Country:
  • India

A person was arrested for allegedly beating a man with the help of his accomplice and later urinating on the victim's face, police said on Thursday.

The accused identified as Kaptan Singh alias Bhupendra Singh had even handed over the victim Shiva Singh to the police with a countrymade pistol and cartridges, who arrested him under the arms act.

The real story came to the fore after a video of the purported incident went viral on social media platforms, police said.

The incident occurred on October 31 near the LBS college crossing in the city area here.

Singh has been booked under various sections, including the 7 criminal law amendment act and IT act, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Superintendent of Police (SP), Akash Tomar said.

He said the attempts are on to nab the accomplice, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022