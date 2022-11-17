Maha Council deputy chairperson meets Walkar's father; says he wants death for accused

Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe on Thursday met murder victim Shradha Walkar's father at Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district.

Vikas Walkar, Shradha's father, told her that he wanted death penalty for accused Aaftab Poonawala, Gorhe said afterwards.

''He wants that the accused be hanged. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party is with Shradha's family members. We will provide them all kind of help,'' she told reporters. Shradha had told her father many times about Poonawala assaulting her, and her father asked her to return home but she did not follow the advice, Gorhe said.

Vikas Walkar also told her that Poonawala had transferred Rs 54,000 from Shradha's bank account after her death, so it seemed that he did everything for money, the Sena leader said.

Poonawala (28) allegedly strangled Walkar, his live-in partner, and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

