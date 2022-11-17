Left Menu

Maha Council deputy chairperson meets Walkar's father; says he wants death for accused

Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe on Thursday met murder victim Shradha Walkars father at Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district.Vikas Walkar, Shradhas father, told her that he wanted death penalty for accused Aaftab Poonawala, Gorhe said afterwards.He wants that the accused be hanged. Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party is with Shradhas family members. We will provide them all kind of help, she told reporters.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 21:25 IST
Maha Council deputy chairperson meets Walkar's father; says he wants death for accused
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe on Thursday met murder victim Shradha Walkar's father at Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district.

Vikas Walkar, Shradha's father, told her that he wanted death penalty for accused Aaftab Poonawala, Gorhe said afterwards.

''He wants that the accused be hanged. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party is with Shradha's family members. We will provide them all kind of help,'' she told reporters. Shradha had told her father many times about Poonawala assaulting her, and her father asked her to return home but she did not follow the advice, Gorhe said.

Vikas Walkar also told her that Poonawala had transferred Rs 54,000 from Shradha's bank account after her death, so it seemed that he did everything for money, the Sena leader said.

Poonawala (28) allegedly strangled Walkar, his live-in partner, and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022