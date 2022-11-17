Left Menu

Advocates up in arms against SC collegium's recommendation to transfer Gujarat HC judge; abstain from work

There shall be a protest and strong opposition against such steps and the members of the Bar will protest indefinitely till the issue is resolved by the Chief Justice of India and the Collegium, it stated.

Updated: 17-11-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 21:26 IST
Members of the Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association on Thursday passed a resolution strongly opposing the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium to transfer Justice Nikhil Kariel to the Patna High Court, and also abstained from work for the second half of the day as a mark of protest. Members of the association said they gathered in the court of the high court's Chief Justice around noon ''to mourn the death of independence of judiciary'' and observed a silence for two minutes.

They also warned of protesting indefinitely till the issue is resolved. ''Justice Kariel is one of the finest, honest, upright and unbiased judges whose integrity and honesty is being vouched by the entire Bar in one voice,'' the association said in the resolution.

Its members said they will hold a peaceful protest against the proposed transfer at the gate of the high court on Friday.

The association also abstained from court proceedings from the second half of the day and resolved to have a representation sent to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and other judges of the collegium as well as of the Gujarat High Court who are now presiding as Judges of Supreme Court ''to reconsider the recommendation of transfer of Justice Kariel.'' ''It was also resolved that a delegation of five members of the Bar with in-charge president and secretary of association will be sent to meet the CJI and to request him to reconsider the transfer,'' the resolution said. ''There shall be a protest and strong opposition against such steps and the members of the Bar will protest indefinitely till the issue is resolved by the Chief Justice of India and the Collegium,'' it stated.

