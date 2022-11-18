Left Menu

Brothers killed in road accident in Haryana's Gurugram

Two brothers died after their motorcycle was hit by another bike at the Tauru-Bilaspur road here, police said on Thursday.The deceased were identified as Vivek 24 and Monu 25, residents of Nanu Khurd village, they said.The brothers worked with a private company and were returning home on Wednesday when a motorcycle-borne man coming from the wrong direction rammed his two-wheeler into their bike at around 530 pm.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 18-11-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 00:22 IST
Brothers killed in road accident in Haryana's Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers died after their motorcycle was hit by another bike at the Tauru-Bilaspur road here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Vivek (24) and Monu (25), residents of Nanu Khurd village, they said.

The brothers worked with a private company and were returning home on Wednesday when a motorcycle-borne man coming from the wrong direction rammed his two-wheeler into their bike at around 5:30 pm. Vivek and Mony fell on the road and were seriously injured, the police said.

They were rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The driver of the other motorcycle fled the spot, leaving behind his two-wheeler, they said.

On a complaint by Neeraj, a resident of Nanu Khurd, a case was registered against the unidentified biker under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bilaspur police station on Thursday, they said.

''The motorcycle of the accused has been seized and efforts are on to nab him,'' said Inspector Ajay Malik, Station House Officer of Bilaspur police station.

The bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased after a post-mortem examination, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC

Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees with immediate effect; Cricket-Lara on panel to review Windies' T20 World Cup flop and more

Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022