LatAm development bank CAF places $800 mln bond to boost region's economies
Latin American development bank CAF said on Thursday it placed a $800 mln bond aiming to boost economic development in Latin America and the Caribbean.
In a statement, the bank said it "continues to channel resources to support the economic and social reactivation plans of its 21 member countries."
