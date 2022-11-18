India releases draft of new data protection bill
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 13:00 IST
- Country:
- India
India released the draft of a new comprehensive data protection bill on Friday, three months after withdrawing a previous bill that had alarmed big technology companies.
The new measure, now up for public consultation, is expected to be presented in the next session of parliament.
Also Read: Need to have zero tolerance for corruption in administrative ecosystem for developed India: PM Modi at Vigilance Awareness Week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
Advertisement