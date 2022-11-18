France, Germany, Spain agree on next phase of fighter jet development - source
France, Germany and Spain have reached agreement over starting the next phase of the development of a new fighter jet dubbed FCAS, Europe's largest defence project, a defence source told Reuters on Friday.
The three countries and their respective industries had struck a deal, said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity and did not give details.
