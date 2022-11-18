China and Indonesia to resume joint military training exercises
China and Indonesia will resume their joint exercises and training which were previously suspended due to COVID-19 epidemic, China's defence ministry said on Friday.
The two countries should play a greater role in maintaining regional security and stability as the Asia-Pacific region is facing complex challenges, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe said during a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart, according to the statement posted on the ministry website.
