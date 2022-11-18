Mumbai: Two children drown in sea at Worli, three rescued

Two children drowned and three were rescued after they ventured into the sea in Worli area of central Mumbai on Friday, a civic official said. The incident took place near Worli Koliwada, a fishermen's colony, around 3.30 pm when a group of five children ventured into the sea while playing, the official said. The fire brigade received a call around 3.40 pm and immediately rushed to the spot. However, the locals had rescued the children by then, he said. The children were rushed to different hospitals, where two were declared dead, the official said. Kartik Chaudhary (8) and Savita Pal (12) were declared dead at Hinduja Hospital in Dadar, he said.

Kartiki Gautam Patil (13) was rushed to civic-run KEM Hospital at Parel, while Aryan Chaudhary (10) and Om Pal (14) were undergoing treatment at Hinduja Hospital, the official said.

