German govt: fighter jet talks on right path, does not confirm agreement

"We have nothing new to report but we are on the right path," a defence ministry spokesperson in Berlin said. When pushed on whether it was correct that there was no agreement yet, he added: "In principle, you are right.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-11-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German government on Friday said talks over the next phase of the joint development of a Franco-German fighter jet are on the right path but did not confirm an agreement. "We have nothing new to report but we are on the right path," a defence ministry spokesperson in Berlin said.

When pushed on whether it was correct that there was no agreement yet, he added: "In principle, you are right. We are on a good path and as soon as there is agreement, we will communicate it." Asked whether there will be an announcement at a meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne next Friday, Scholz's spokesman said: "We are very confident that we will be able to answer your question on Friday."

