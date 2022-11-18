Left Menu

18-11-2022
Cattle smuggling: ED seeks TMC leader Anubrata Mondol be produced before Delhi court
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday moved a Delhi court seeking that TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, arrested in West Bengal in a cattle smuggling-related money laundering case, be produced before a judge here.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved an application before Special Judge Raghubir Singh who issued a notice to the accused seeking his response by Tuesday.

Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana, appearing for the agency, told the court that the accused was required to be interrogated and confronted with others to unearth the money trail and larger conspiracy in the matter.

Anubrata Mondal, who is the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president and said to be a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was arrested by the ED on Thursday in the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling case after a marathon interrogation at the Asansol Correctional Home where he is lodged.

He is in judicial custody in a corruption case related to the matter which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The court also extended by 14 days the judicial custody of Sehegal Hossain, a former bodyguard of Anubrata Mondal, who was earlier arrested by the ED in the case.

The ED interrogated AnubrataMondal in the correctional home after his daughter Sukanya Mondal during interrogation had said ''her father was aware of all the financial accounts and transactions''.

The ED had already interrogated Sukanya Mondal at its office in Delhi in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

