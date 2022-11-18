Left Menu

Top U.S., Chinese trade officials discuss bilateral trade at APEC - U.S. statement

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 20:01 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao discussed bilateral trade in a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, Tai's office said in a statement on Friday.

Tai and Wang emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and China, the statement said.

