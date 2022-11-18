Top U.S., Chinese trade officials discuss bilateral trade at APEC - U.S. statement
Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 20:01 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao discussed bilateral trade in a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, Tai's office said in a statement on Friday.
Tai and Wang emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and China, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Katherine Tai
- China
- United States
- Chinese
- U.S.
- Wang
- Bangkok
- APEC
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOREX-Dollar gains as traders gird for higher U.S. rates
U.S.-Mexico nuclear cooperation agreement enters into force
Martin forecast to become large post-tropical cyclone over north Atlantic - U.S. NHC
Hong Kong, China stocks fall as U.S. rate hike, rising COVID cases end rally
U.S. condemns North Korea's ICBM launch, says State Dept